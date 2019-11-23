Elderly man, firefighter injured in house fire

D019 has responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Terry St. Medic 9 transported 1 civilian hispanic male with third degree burns and Medic 19 transported 1 firefighter with an injury to Memorial Hermann TMC. @FireChiefofHFD @SheldraBrigham @abbycortez — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter was struck by flying glass and an elderly man suffered third degree burns in a house fire in the Northside Village neighborhood, authorities said.It happened Saturday afternoon at a home in the 2200 block of Terry Street.A man identifying himself as the resident's son told Eyewitness News his father had a space heater in the bathroom of the home that ignited his shirt. The fire spread to the rest of the structure, but the man was able to drag his father out of the house.The injured firefighter was transported to Memorial Hermann TMC after he was struck by flying glass in his back. The son believes the glass shattered because ammunition in the home may have exploded.The older home had extensive damage.