Experienced skydiver falls to death in middle of New Jersey neighborhood

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A skydiver fell to his death in a Monroe Township neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a 54-year-old man fell from the sky after his parachute failed to deploy.

"I heard a thud, we thought a car hit somebody then I saw this white thing lying there," said Rosemary Ilgenfritz.



Kayla Maure said, "It's traumatizing. I didn't see it happen, just seeing his body there is traumatizing. Neighbors in the Brookdale development were horrified and quickly called 911."

Neighbors say the deceased was surrounded by a parachute but police told them it appears the backup chute was attached to him.

Police began searching the area for another parachute.



Neighbors also describe seeing more than one skydiver around the same time as the accident leading them to believe more than one person jumped from the same plane.

Crosskeys Airport is only a few miles away and is a popular destination for skydivers.

Residents familiar with Crosskeys skydivers say it appears the victim somehow veered off course.

"The jumper was very experienced having over 1000 jumps to his credit. The skydiver's parachute was deployed upon exiting the airplane," said Skydive Cross Keys in a statement to Action News.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says it is investigating this accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News