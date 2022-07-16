23-year-old hospitalized after hour-long standoff with officers at motel in Magnolia, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in a standoff with officers on Friday night in Magnolia, authorities said.At about 6:30 p.m., Magnolia police said they were conducting a welfare check on a man who refused to come out of his motel room at the Executive Inn on FM 1488.Investigators said officers tried to de-escalate the situation for nearly an hour until the man walked out of his room with a shotgun at about 8:15 p.m.Several officers opened fire on the man, striking him in the leg and abdomen.He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition. He is expected to survive.