Santa Fe shooting: Family of slain exchange student retrace her steps

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- In their first visit to the United States, the family of Sabika Sheikh took a tour like they never thought they would."This was the worst thing that could happen to us."A stop at Santa Fe High School, the very campus where Sabika was killed."Obviously this tour is not a good one for us. We have to face it. We are just reliving everything."Three years ago, her family sent Sabika off to the U.S."We thought that America was one of the safest countries. My sister is gonna enjoy it here."Sabika was filled with joy, hoping to live what she deemed the American dream. She wanted to change the world.Less than a year later, "it did not turn out to be like that."Her family got the gut wrenching call. One year later, they united with the families who also got that devastating call."Their pain and our pain was the same. People talk about this and get bored, but their pain and our pain is the same."It's pain they still feel in this moment, on the same soil their daughter once stood.Amid the pain, however, there is gratitude for a community her father says had open arms. He leaves with this message."Thank you very much for the love and support. We have no words."