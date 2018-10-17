Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny arrested after grand jury indictment over Nassar evidence

EMBED </>More Videos

Steve Penny was arrested in Tennessee after being indicted on charges he tampered with evidence related to former team doctor Larry Nassar.

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A grand jury in Walker County, Texas handed down an indictment Wednesday for the former president of USA Gymnastics.

Steve Penny is accused of tampering with evidence related to allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Larry Nassar, the team's former doctor.

U.S. Marshals arrested Penny in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He is now awaiting extradition to Texas.

This photo, released by the U.S. Marshals' office, shows the arrest of former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny in Tennessee.



According to the indictment, Penny ordered the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch that were related to Nassar's activities.

The indictment alleges Penny had the documents destroyed or hidden in an effort to impair the investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Several sources told authorities the documents were delivered to Penny at USAG headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. The records have not been recovered since.

The Texas Rangers say they believe the records are material to their investigation, and that removal of the records hindered their investigation of Nassar.

On Feb. 5, Nassar was sentenced to a third prison term of 40 to 125 years behind bars. He had already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county, and to a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes.

RELATED STORIES

Gov. Abbott orders Texas Rangers investigation into allegations at Karolyi Ranch

Gymnast sues Karolyis, other groups over team doctor Larry Nassar's abuse

No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal

USA Gymnastics ends agreement to train at Karolyi Ranch

Aly Raisman slams USA Gymnastics about Karolyi Ranch during Larry Nassar hearing

Expert: Nassar abuses tip of the iceberg for gymnastics problems
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison

All members of USA Gymnastics Board of Directors resign amid fallout from Larry Nassar sex abuse case

Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors

Michigan State reaches $500 million settlement with victims sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar

'Grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon': What Randall Margraves said before lunging at Larry Nassar

Former national team gymnast alleges abuse by doctor, Karolyis
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gymnasticsu.s. & worldsex assaulttexas newsTennesseeWalker County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
200 cats in poor health seized from Spring cat sanctuary
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Show More
Houston Rockets drop season opener vs. Pelicans
Woman pays for stranger's birthday cake as tribute to her stillborn son
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Liberty County residents brace for flooding
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
More News