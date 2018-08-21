Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, found guilty of 8 financial crime charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally. (Elsa/Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donald trumpfraudVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Texas City ISD implements ID badges to monitor student and staff location
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Show More
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
More News