Fired New Caney substitute teacher charged after child porn downloads tracked to his home

EMBED </>More Videos

A now-fired substitute teacher in New Caney is accused of possessing child porn.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
A now-former substitute teacher in New Caney has been charged for possessing child porn.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says an investigation into the online trafficking of child pornography tracked illegal downloads to the Kingwood home of 62-year-old Kenneth Morphis.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Morphis' home in the 2200 block of Lake Creek Drive.

During their search on Thursday, officials say Morphis confessed that he had been seeking and obtaining child porn online.

Investigators also reviewed his laptop and found a cache of pornographic images.

Morphis was a substitute teacher for New Caney ISD.

The district released a statement about the allegations, saying it fired him the same day officials searched his home.

Substitute teacher Kenneth Morphis was immediately terminated Thursday, Sept. 27, after New Caney ISD was notified by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office of his arrest in Harris County. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will take appropriate actions to ensure the continued safety of students and staff.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

His bond is set at $10,000 on each count.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pornographychild pornographyteacher arrestedNew Caney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of vote
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Credit card skimmer found at gas station in Missouri City
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Show More
Astros playoff tickets for games 1, 2 and 5 sold out
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
More News