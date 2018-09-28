A now-former substitute teacher in New Caney has been charged for possessing child porn.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says an investigation into the online trafficking of child pornography tracked illegal downloads to the Kingwood home of 62-year-old Kenneth Morphis.Authorities obtained a search warrant for Morphis' home in the 2200 block of Lake Creek Drive.During their search on Thursday, officials say Morphis confessed that he had been seeking and obtaining child porn online.Investigators also reviewed his laptop and found a cache of pornographic images.Morphis was a substitute teacher for New Caney ISD.The district released a statement about the allegations, saying it fired him the same day officials searched his home.He was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.His bond is set at $10,000 on each count.