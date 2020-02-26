Ex-HPD officer tied to deadly raid may have presented false evidence, convicting 69 people

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday the people are defendants in cases Goines played a substantial role in during the period from 2008 to 2019.
Most of the cases involve delivery of a controlled substance and ranged from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Goines was the sole witness in all the cases.
The district attorney's office recently asked judges in two 2008 narcotics cases involving Goines to rule that brothers Steven and Otis Mallet were innocent. Otis Mallet was arrested in 2008 in southeast Houston. Goines allegedly said he was working undercover and saw Mallet's brother riding his bike, going to Mallet, and buying drugs. Otis Mallet served two years in state prison. According to prosecutors, Goines made up the whole thing.
The judges sided with the district attorney, calling the cases against the brothers a "fraud."
Goines is one of two HPD officers indicted in a botched narcotics raid at a home on Harding Street that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas last January. Goines has been indicted for felony murder and tampering with a government record.
He's accused of lying to get a search warrant to go inside the couple's home.
'NO KNOCKING': SPECIAL INTERACTIVE ON THE HPD RAID
The video above is from a previous story.
CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED
- Trevon Cornett's case involving HPD Officer Gerald Goines dismissed
- Man claims 2 officers at center of Harding St. HPD raid terrorized his neighborhood
- Woman arrested by HPD officer Gerald Goines gets case dismissed
MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
- HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
- HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
- HPD union president responds to new information after warrant reveals informant allegedly lied
- Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout
- HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now