Ex-Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexually assaulting family member

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Precinct 3 captain is accused of sexually assaulting a family member during a span of eight years.Jack Hagee, 74, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old and indecency with a child.According to court documents, Hagee was working as a Precinct 3 captain at the time of the alleged assault under then-Constable Ken Jones.The victim, who is now 38 years old, claims Hagee would sexually assault her approximately three times a week.Court documents state she told investigators she was between four and five years old at the time and claims Hagee continued until she was 13 years old.She told her aunt about the alleged abuse and described it as a 'full on sexual relationship,' according to court documents. Investigators tried calling Hagee for an interview, but he refused, court documents state.Hagee is not affiliated with Precinct 3's current administration and is not recognized as a retire deputy.