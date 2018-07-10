EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3734465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County deputies are searching for clues after a homicide in Humble.

A man is wanted for questioning in the death of a family member near Humble.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Garry Jenkins, 56, is a person of interest in the murder of a 79-year-old woman, whose body was found by a neighbor in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest on Monday.Deputy Thomas Gilliland said Jenkins was the only other person believed to be residing at the home with the victim, which is why he is being described as a person of interest.Authorities were called earlier Monday when a neighbor found the victim's body just inside the home. According to deputies, it appeared the woman had been stabbed, but an autopsy will be required to determine her cause of death.Deputies said the neighbor checks in on the victim most days, and became concerned when he had not seen her.Jenkins was only described as a black male with freckles.Online records indicate Jenkins has a long criminal history, including charges for multiple aggravated robberies, theft, auto theft and trespassing.SkyEye13 was over the home where all this happened, still an active scene as deputies investigating the stabbing.