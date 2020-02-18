Ex-boyfriend shoots woman multiple times in NW Harris County

It happened around 2:17 a.m. at 11800 Grant near Jones Road.
Man shot his ex-girlfriend 2x in NW Harris Co apartment, according to @HCSOTexas investigators. Off Grant Rd near Cypresswood Dr. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/92HSWFQwcC— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 18, 2020
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it started with an argument inside an apartment and ended outside on the balcony, where the woman was shot multiple times.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, had surgery. She's expected to survive.
The sheriff's office said the ex-boyfriend took off in a white Jeep.
@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at 11800 Grant Rd. An adult female has been shot by an adult black male (early 20s) believed to be an ex-boyfriend. The male fled in a white Jeep (no other info). The female was taken to the hospital in serious condition. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 18, 2020
It's another instance of domestic violence within just a few days in the Houston area.
On Friday, a manager at a Taco Bell in the Fifth Ward was shot by her ex-boyfriend after an alleged altercation, police say.
