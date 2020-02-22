Society

14-year-old's baked goods stand gets visit from Trae Tha Truth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is helping a young Houstonian, once again.

Fourteen-year-old Elijah Cossio began selling baked goods in front of East End stores to help pay his mother's medical expenses.

RELATED: Teen sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills

When Trae heard about the young man, he decided to go check out the stand for himself.

The rapper gave young Elijah a handful of money and let him keep the cupcakes.

Elijah's mom was injured in a horrific car accident which required several surgeries. She was pronounced dead for 14 minutes, but doctors were able to revive her. The mother had to learn how to walk all over again.

The youngster is also said to rap from time to time. In the spirit of giving, Trae gifted him a music box.

The 14-year-old typically wakes up at 5 a.m. to bake. He goes to school and then sells his treats after.

You can make a donation to Elijah and his mother's GoFundMe page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmedicalmedical emergencyrapperdessertsgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News