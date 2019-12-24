Eviction notice served to family with ill 2-year-old son

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown family is desperate for help after receiving an eviction notice while their 2-year-old son is fighting for his life.

Their toddler suffers from Williams syndrome, which impacts his cardiovascular system. Doctors require him to have an air conditioning unit in the home in order to keep his body cool. So, his parents installed the unit in their window.

The mobile home management company told the family that the AC unit was against the rules, despite the family's doctor's notes.

The family filed a civil lawsuit against the company.

Owen, the toddler, is preparing for his third heart surgery.



His mom, Blanca Aguilar, is outraged.

"I mean, it's a slap on the face," she said. "You try to do what's best for your kid. You know your kid. They weren't there during that journey."

Pecan Grove Village LTD operates the community where the Bobos filed suit. They are also suing certain employees separately. One of those filed a response to the court denying all claims. The management company refused to answer ABC13's questions and asked us to leave the property.

An eviction hearing is scheduled for early January.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO:

Mother claims she was evicted because of disabled daughter

102-year-old woman facing eviction gets offer of help from Arnold Schwarzenegger
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownchildren's healthevictionchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of Austin mom found dead to reunite with family: CPS
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
ABC13 Evening News for December 23, 2019
Channelview resident kills 3 suspected burglars inside home
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas
Show More
Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor wants there to be Lizzo Day in Houston
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
More TOP STORIES News