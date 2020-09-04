CDC eviction bans didn't come soon enough for some families

Society

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, a nationwide ban on evictions begins, but it didn't come soon enough for some Houston families. Their heartbreaking stories are now getting national attention.

One Houston family's story captured the hearts of many, and now thousands across the country are offering them assistance to help get back on their feet.

After CNN aired the story about the Rodriguez family, Harris County Precinct 1 started a GoFundMe page to help residents getting evicted. In less than a day, they've raised more than $42,000.

The fact is, there are thousands of families all over Houston and the rest of the country that can't pay rent right now.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced eviction bans, after CNN shot the now-viral story.

Thanks to the eviction bans, residents can't get kicked out of their homes for not paying rent if they can prove it's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: CDC directs halt to renter evictions through the end of the year to prevent COVID-19 spread
Mayra Moreno breaks down the ins and outs of the eviction moratorium.



Regardless, the story of the Rodriguez family touched a lot of people.

"We ain't got nowhere to go," Israel Rodriguez said outside of what was once his family's apartment.

Israel, his 20-month-old son with the same name, his brother, 4-year-old Fabian and their mother are some of the estimated 40 million Americans facing eviction in the downward spiral of the COVID-19 economy.

"They didn't rush us, but they was like, 'Get everything you need,'" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez admits he hasn't been paying rent and is behind thousands of dollars.

"It's my fault on the eviction. It was a lot going on there in the corona. When it hit, I lost my job," Rodriguez said. "It took me like a month to get another job. This is my check. I haven't been, I ain't making it with $300. It is literally $300."

ABC13's Courtney Fischer showcases Twitter reactions after CNN's viral eviction story aired.



The Rodriguez family's story captured Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attention.



"This is crazy," Watson wrote on Twitter. He's asking the public to help him find Rodriguez and the elderly woman evicted featured in CNN's story. Watson says he wants to help them.

Since the CDC eviction ban, Precinct 1 deputies say they've put those evictions on hold.

Constable Alan Rosen wrote on Twitter, "It breaks our heart to evict people." He went on to say he hopes this single story starts a movement where we work together to start a discussion about poverty.



