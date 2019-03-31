Woman jumps from apartment during large apartment fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had to jump from the second floor of her apartment to escape the flames of a large apartment fire in southwest Houston.Houston firefighters responded to the apartment complex at the 9700 block of South Gessner around 6 p.m. Saturday.Upon arrival, crews found the heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.Officials say six occupied apartments were completely destroyed.A woman at the scene told authorities she saw a man who was recently evicted pouring gasoline on the building.The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.Officials say no injuries were reported.