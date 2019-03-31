HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had to jump from the second floor of her apartment to escape the flames of a large apartment fire in southwest Houston.
Houston firefighters responded to the apartment complex at the 9700 block of South Gessner around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, crews found the heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.
Officials say six occupied apartments were completely destroyed.
A woman at the scene told authorities she saw a man who was recently evicted pouring gasoline on the building.
The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Woman jumps from apartment during large apartment fire in SW Houston
TOP STORIES
Show More