Here's how Harris Co. residents can get eviction help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Constables from Precinct One and Houston lawyers are setting up drive-thru eviction prevention assistance for residents who need extra help during the pandemic.
Hundreds of families have already been serviced by the attorneys from the South Texas College of Law and hundreds more reportedly need the help.
Those in need can show up to 17770 Imperial Valley Drive on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is just one place people can turn to help.
Starting next week, they will open an additional area for people to get help.
SEE ALSO: Live in Harris County? Applications are open to get $1,200 in COVID-19 relief money
If you are behind on rent or have an eviction notice, they will help you put the process on hold.
"We will help them see if they can fill out what is called a CDC Declaration [which is] basically a declaration saying they qualify for the halt to evictions called for by the CDC. Once they fill it out, we can help them get it to where it needs to go," said Eric Kwartler of South Texas College of Law Houston.
Tenants facing pending evictions can call:
South Texas College of Law Houston at (346) 250-1069
or Lone Star Legal Aid at (800) 733-8394
or email STCL Houston at: cdcdeclarations@stcl.edu
