hurricane laura

Sense of feeling left behind after some couldn't evacuate off Galveston Island ahead of Laura

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not everyone was able to evacuate off Galveston Island, which left some people feeling like they were left behind.

Javier Loredo's family left in a hurry on Tuesday.

"They left," Loredo recalled. "They didn't take anything with them."

With Hurricane Laura hours away, Loredo raced to the island to grab items he couldn't leave behind. He knows family photos could be gone when they return to the island, because previous storms have nearly caused severe damage to their home.

"When we saw the water on the porch we took almost all our supplies to the attic," Loredo recalled.

Priceless photos weren't the only items left behind. Robert Fluellen anxiously starred off his porch after his family took off the day before.

"I guess I'm going to try and get a ride with some emergency people or something or somebody comes by or anything," Fluellen said.

Fluellen said a ride was to take him off the island Wednesday, but it fell through. Now, he's forced to ride out the storm after his family evacuated.

"I love y'all," Fluellen said to his family. "Just pray for me, and I'll do the same for y'all. Love y'all."

Loredo loves his family too, which is why he returned to the island today to get old photos. His parents may have forgotten priceless items, but at least he says they evacuated.

"They're safe," Loredo said. "That's the main thing."

If you evacuated off the island, the city says it'll work quickly Thursday morning to allow people back into their homes. They're hoping the city remains on the clean side of the storm, this way, people can return Thursday.
Related topics:
weathergalvestonevacuationtexas newsstormhurricane laurahurricanesevere weather
