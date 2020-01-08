Teens arrested for arson after 4 hurt in fireworks blast at Klein Forest High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Klein ISD students have been arrested and charged with felony arson after setting off a firework inside Klein Forest High School.
Four students were injured in the blast aftermath.
Because the suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released.
Authorities were called to the campus for a possible explosion around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Klein Forest officials told ABC13 fireworks exploded in the cafeteria during 5th period, which prompted an immediate evacuation of close to 4,000 people. Students were dismissed for the day. After-school activities were cancelled and bomb detection dogs swept the campus as a precaution.
"This is not a drill. We have a device activated inside the building with injuries," a dispatcher announced to emergency responders.
No one was hospitalized. One male student was detained and later expelled, according to the Klein ISD. Investigators and students told ABC13 the fireworks were in a container inside his backpack. Authorities say it's possible more students were involved.
"It is a known fact that fireworks cannot be brought to a school," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen told reporters.
Klein ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:
Today, January 7, 2020, an incident occurred at Klein Forest High School. We believe it is important to keep you informed about our district.
The incident is still under investigation, but it is believed that an aerial firework placed in a container was discharged at approximately 1 p.m. Klein ISD Police Officers on duty at the campus immediately responded and began executing the emergency operations plan. Students and staff evacuated the building immediately and all students and staff are safe.
Four Klein ISD students sustained minor injuries and were immediately checked by the school nurse and by Cypress Creek EMS when they arrived on the scene. They have been cleared by the EMS and are with their families. No students or staff needed hospitalization for further medical attention. Counselors were on site immediately to provide support.
A suspect has been detained by law enforcement and issued an emergency expulsion in accordance with the student code of conduct by Klein ISD administration. As the investigation continues, Klein ISD will hold all involved in this incident responsible to the fullest extent of the student code of conduct and the law.
The District is grateful for the immediate response of emergency personnel, law enforcement, and first responders working with the Klein Police Department in responding to this incident.
Klein Forest students, staff and administration are to be commended for ensuring a smooth and orderly evacuation.
All criminal acts are taken seriously, investigated completely, and addressed through the Student Code of Conduct as well as through law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in Klein ISD. We encourage all of our students and staff to be vigilant and proactive. Please contact us whenever you see or hear something suspicious concerning Klein ISD. If you see something, say something. Don't spread it, report it. Use the Keep Klein Safe red button located at the top of all Klein ISD webpages.
Classes resumed at Klein Forest High School Wednesday morning. Counselors and extra officers were also scheduled to be on hand, officials said.
The district attorney's office said it was able to quickly identify the juvenile suspects, get confessions from them and file charges.
The juveniles were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion inside the school, the fire marshal's office said.
