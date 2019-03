Ethiopian Airline crash: UK, other international aviation authorities ground Boeing 737 Max 8 as U.S. airlines continue to use

Accident Bulletin no. 6

Issued on March 11, 2019 at 01:40 PM Local Time

The Digital Flight Data Recorder(DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder(CVR) of ET302 have been Recovered. — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 11, 2019

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- The investigation continued on Tuesday into the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people. While authorities with various international airlines grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, some airlines in the U.S. are keeping them in the air.The new plane crashed in clear weather six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa for Nairobi on Sunday.Ethiopian Airlines said the senior pilot issued a distress call and was told to return but all contact was lost shortly afterward. The plane plowed into the ground at Hejere near Bishoftu, scattering debris like a shredded book, a battered passport and business cards in multiple languages."I heard this big noise," resident Tsegaye Reta told the AP. "The villagers said that it was a plane crash, and we rushed to the site. There was a huge smoke that we couldn't even see the plane. The parts of the plane were falling apart."One witness has told The Associated Press that smoke was coming from the plane's rear before it crashed in a rural field. "The plane rotated two times in the air, and it had some smoke coming from the back then, it hit the ground and exploded," Tamrat Abera said.Pope Francis sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash in Ethiopia.Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, said in a statement Monday that the pope was sad to learn about the crash and "offers prayers for the deceased from various countries and commends their souls to the mercy of Almighty God."The statement said, "Pope Francis sends heartfelt condolences to their families, and upon all who mourn this tragic loss he invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength."As a growing global team searched for answers, a woman stood near the crash site Tuesday morning, wailing.Kebebew Legess said she was the mother of a young Ethiopian Airlines crew member among the dead."She would have been 25 years old but God would not allow her," she wept. "My daughter, my little one."People from 35 countries died in the crash. It should take five days to identify the victims' remains, Ethiopian Airlines spokesman Asrat Begashaw told the AP.Among the vicitms already identified are a writer from New Jersey and California , and an army captain from Illinois Kenya lost 32 people, more than any country. Relatives of 25 of the victims had been contacted, Macharia said, and taking care of their welfare was of utmost importance."Some of them, as you know, they are very distressed," he said. "They are in shock like we are. They are grieving."In Addis Ababa, members of an association of Ethiopian airline pilots cried uncontrollably for their dead colleagues. Framed photos of seven crew members sat in chairs at the front of a crowded room.Canada, Ethiopia, the U.S., China, Italy, France, Britain, Egypt, Germany, India and Slovakia all lost four or more citizens.At least 21 staff members from the United Nations were killed in the crash, said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who led a moment of silence at a meeting where he said "a global tragedy has hit close to home."Both Addis Ababa and Nairobi are major hubs for humanitarian workers, and some had been on their way to a large U.N. environmental conference set to begin Monday in Nairobi. The U.N. flag at the event flew at half-staff.The Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the crash site with representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, joining the global investigation.As Ethiopia observed a day of mourning on Monday, Red Cross workers slowly picked through the widely scattered debris near the blackened crash crater, looking for the remains of the dead, while heavy machinery dug for larger pieces of the plane.The plane's flight data and cockpit voice recorders were found, Ethiopian Airlines said. An airline official, however, said one of the recorders was partially damaged and "we will see what we can retrieve from it." The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash, assisted by the U.S., Kenya and others."These kinds of things take time," Kenya's Transport Minister James Macharia told reporters.The head of Indonesia's national transport safety agency, Soerjanto Thahjono, offered to aid the Ethiopian investigation into Sunday's crash.Alan Diehl, a former National Transportation Safety Board investigator, said reports of large variations in vertical speed during the Ethiopian jetliner's ascent were "clearly suggesting a potential controllability problem."Other possible causes include engine problems, pilot error, weight load, sabotage or bird strikes, he said.British regulators have become the latest to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Tuesday that though it had been monitoring the situation, it had as a precautionary measure "issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace."More airlines had already announced they would ground the jets. On Tuesday, an official with South Korean airline Eastar Jet said they were doing so in response to customer concerns.Airlines in China and Indonesia, Aeromexico, Brazil's Gol Airlines, India's Jet Airways and others also temporarily grounded their Max 8s.Australia suspended all flights into or out of the country by Boeing 737 Max aircraft.But Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new recommendations about the aircraft to its customers. It was sending a technical team to the crash site to help the investigators.Real time flight radar apps showed dozens of the aircraft still operating around the globe.As several international airlines grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8s, American and Southwest Airlines continue to use them."We have full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members," American said in their statement on the matter."We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet," Southwest said in a statement. The airline also said its customers with concerns about their aircraft contact customer service.DePaul University Professor Joe Schwieterman said there will likely be some change ahead for airlines that operate these planes."There is such a big loss of life we have to assume this is going to require some technological fix," Schwieterman said.The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max, the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.Boeing has delivered about 350 737 Max planes to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000."Safety is our No. 1 priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the company said in a statement.Sunday's crash was strikingly similar to that of a Lion Air jet of the same Boeing model in Indonesian seas last year, killing 189 people. The crash was likely to renew questions about the 737 Max 8, the newest version of Boeing's popular single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and has become the world's most common passenger jet.Like the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which happened minutes after the jet's takeoff from Addis Ababa, the Lion Air jet that crashed off Indonesia had erratic speed during the few minutes it was in the air.Safety experts cautioned, however, against drawing too many parallels between the two disasters."I do hope though that people will wait for the first results of the investigation instead of jumping to conclusions based on the very little facts that we know so far," said Harro Ranter, founder of the Aviation Safety Network, which compiles information about accidents worldwide.The situation will be better understood after investigators analyze the Ethiopian plane's black boxes, said William Waldock, an aviation-safety professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Waldock said the way the planes both crashed - a fatal nosedive - was likely to raise suspicion. Boeing will likely look more closely at the flight-management system and automation on the Max, he said."Investigators are not big believers in coincidence," he said.Chicago-based Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new guidance to its customers. It plans to send a technical team to the crash site to help investigators and issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew" on the jetliner.The crash shattered more than two years of relative calm in African skies, where travel had long been chaotic. It also was a serious blow to the Ethiopian Airlines, which has expanded to become the continent's largest and best-managed carrier and turned Addis Ababa into the gateway to Africa.The state-owned carrier has a good reputation and the company's CEO told reporters no problems were seen before Sunday's fight. But investigators also will look into the plane's maintenance, which may have been an issue in the Lion Air crash.The plane was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November. The jet's last maintenance was on Feb. 4, and it had flown just 1,200 hours.Days after the Indonesian accident, Boeing notified airlines that faulty information from a sensor could cause the plane to automatically point the nose down. The automated system kicks in if sensors indicate that a plane is about to lose lift, or go into an aerodynamic stall. Gaining speed by diving can prevent a stall.The notice reminded pilots of the procedure for handling such a situation, which is to disable the system causing the automatic nose-down movements.Indonesian investigators are examining whether faulty readings from a sensor might have triggered the automatic nose-down command to the plane, which the Lion Air pilots fought unsuccessfully to overcome.The Lion Air plane's flight data recorder showed problems with an airspeed indicator on at least four previous flights, although the airline initially said the problem was fixed.Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in December that the Max is a safe plane.