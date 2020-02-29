death investigation

Estranged wife found husband shot to death at his home, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead in the doorway of his home near Katy was discovered by his estranged wife, deputies said Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim, who was identified only as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, was found with at least one gunshot wound around 5 p.m. in his home in the 3300 block of Lindenfield Drive.

Deputies have not made any arrests, and as of Friday evening, had no suspects or possible motive. They were talking to neighbors and looking for surveillance video that might help with a timeline.

They also do not believe the man's death was the result of a suicide.

An investigation is underway in the neighborhood located near Fry Road. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.



