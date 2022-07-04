Society

ESSENCE Festival makes triumphant return in New Orleans

By Darla Miles
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- For three full days, the New Orleans Superdome drew hundreds of thousands of people to the beauty carnival, the fan zone, the vendor marketplace, and other main attractions of the ESSENCe Festival.

As the exclusive entertainment partner - Disney brought its own iconic magic to the Big Easy.

From ABC7NY anchor Sade Baderinwa with the cast of Rise on Center Stage and hosting the Disney-sponsored film festival, to Tamron Hall with characters from Wakanda to drum major Mickey - Disney was right at home.

"With Disney bringing the magic and as well as the Black joy for us - Essence brings that Black joy. I just think it's an incredible partnership made in heaven," said Essence Chief Revenue Officer Pauline Malcolm.

However, the Essence Festival is not all fun and games. It is also about elevating the discussion and action about high-impact issues for the African-American community like health, economic empowerment, and social justice.

"In many of the states that are attacking a woman's right to choose, are the same states attacking voting rights," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

A festival highlight was a fireside chat with Vice President Harris and Keke Palmer - all part of a celebration preparing the next generation to continue the fight.
