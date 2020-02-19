Escaped Harris County inmate found at Dairy Queen

Deputies say an inmate was found at a fast-food restaurant minutes after escaping Harris County jail.

The sheriff's office tweeted a photo of the arrest Tuesday night after they say the inmate was found at a Dairy Queen.

Authorities say the inmate was found with a cell phone inside the northeast jail on Atascocita Road before escaping.

The inmate was gone for about 40 minutes before he was arrested at Dairy Queen.
