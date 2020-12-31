kidnapping

Liberty Co. woman kidnapped at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend, family says

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old woman in Liberty County was kidnapped at gunpoint, according to investigators, and the suspect remains on the run.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Abel Fajardo kidnapped Erica Rios Valdez at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Lead investigator Shandalynn Rhame said witnesses told her that Valdez was in the process of parking and unhooking a food service trailer on CR 3404 in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County when Fajardo drove up and forced Valdez into his pick-up truck at gunpoint.

Valdez's sister-in-law, Rosalina Bucio, spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday and said Fajardo is Valdez's ex-boyfriend. As Fajardo fled the area, Valdez's brother chased Fajardo in his own car, but eventually lost sight of the truck.

"She was getting home from work when he came out of nowhere," recalled Bucio. "[He] took her by force, and [Valdez's brother] saw her screaming."

Fajardo's truck is being described as a white 2005 GMC Diesel 4x4 with Illinois license plate 2816533B. The back window has a decal that says "Duramax."



Valdez is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights, according to investigators. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867).

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
