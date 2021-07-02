Pearland police rule 'no foul play' in death of Houston mom Erica Hernandez

The Galveston County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as drowning and the manner of death as accidental.
According to a police report, Hernandez left her friend's home in the 6000 block of Benning Drive around 2:30 a.m. on April 18. She then arrived at another friend's home around 2:58 a.m. and left at 4:05 a.m.
Hernandez, a single mother to three children, was the subject of an intense search for weeks.
On May 11, her SUV was discovered in the small body of water at Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake, in Shadow Creek Ranch. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the person found inside the vehicle was indeed Hernandez.
Galveston County ME's Office confirmed the identity of the decedent located yesterday inside the vehicle recovered from the retention pond as Erica Hernandez.
Using video footage, police also confirmed Hernandez took a route consistent with the one she used to go home.
The sister of Hernandez spoke to the media at the site of the discovery saying the family felt numb and sick to their stomach.
