Pearland police rule 'no foul play' in death of Houston mom Erica Hernandez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10616918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As we're still waiting for the identification of the body found in the vehicle pulled from a Pearland pond, family told ABC13 they're not done.

Galveston County ME's Office confirmed the identity of the decedent located yesterday inside the vehicle recovered from the retention pond as Erica Hernandez. . The Pearland Police Department extends our condolences to the family and everyone affected by this tragedy. — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) May 12, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10616915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Erica Hernandez said they are not done looking for answers in her case, as they said she would not be in the area where a car matching hers was found.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10589503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said the search for Erica Hernandez led them to a Missouri City park. She has been missing since mid-April and so has her vehicle.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- After extensive investigation, Pearland police determined no foul play is suspected in the death of Houston mother Erica Hernandez, who died when her SUV crashed into a Pearland pond back in April.The Galveston County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as drowning and the manner of death as accidental.According to a police report, Hernandez left her friend's home in the 6000 block of Benning Drive around 2:30 a.m. on April 18. She then arrived at another friend's home around 2:58 a.m. and left at 4:05 a.m.Hernandez, a single mother to three children, was the subject of an intense search for weeks.On May 11, her SUV was discovered in the small body of water at Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake, in Shadow Creek Ranch. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the person found inside the vehicle was indeed Hernandez.Using video footage, police also confirmed Hernandez took a route consistent with the one she used to go home.The sister of Hernandez spoke to the media at the site of the discovery saying the family felt numb and sick to their stomach.