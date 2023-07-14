ERCOT introduced TXANS, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, to help give people up-to-date information on the state's power grid conditions.

ERCOT issues another Weather Watch after record-high demand for electricity due to higher temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are asked to conserve energy once again due to higher temperatures anticipated next week.

On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued another Weather Watch after an all-time peak demand record of 81,406 megawatts was reached Thursday.

This time, it will be from Sunday, July 16, to Tuesday, July 18.

The state's grid operator said that since we're forecasted to have such high temps again, there will be more electricity demand and lower reserves.

ERCOT said a new record is possible next week, but there is currently enough capacity to meet that demand.

Last year, ERCOT said it set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 gigawatts for the first time.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal next week. You can monitor them on the ERCOT website and might want to try to save some electricity while you can.

Here's what ERCOT asks consumers to do during a Weather Watch:

Monitor ERCOT grid condition updates

Plan ahead to reduce your energy use during higher demand periods

