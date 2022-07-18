ERCOT

We could face power outages Monday after projection shows energy demand may surpass availability

Despite what the graph shows, ERCOT has not announced a conservation appeal like it did last week.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

ERCOT's energy projection shows demand cutting it close Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Triple-digit temperatures are on tap again Monday, which means demand for electricity is going to test the state's power grid.

ERCOT, which monitors grid conditions, has a projection showing how much power customers in Texas are going to need versus how much supply is available to prevent blackouts or forced brownouts.

And, it shows we will be cutting it close Monday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Electricity goes out as ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog reports on heat wave in Houston

As of Monday morning, the conditions looked good. The projection showed a teal line, which represents the amount of energy used was below the line which represents the amount of available electricity.



But by about 3 p.m. Monday, the demand line seems to go right up to the supply line. If the demand outstrips the supply, we can have power outages.

SEE ALSO: Any potential Texas summer blackouts would be less than 1 hour, experts say

Texans are used to hearing calls from ERCOT to conserve power on days like this, but that has not been the case Monday so we asked officials about potential for trouble. The company responded with the following statement.

"ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time. ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably. ERCOT continues to coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission as well as generation resource owners and transmission utilities."

Last week, Texans saw projections that showed the demand outpacing the supply, but we did not see wide spread outages. ABC13 is monitoring the grid conditions and will let you know if things change.

SEE RELATED STORY: ERCOT issues another conservation appeal Wednesday afternoon as triple-digit temperatures continue

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonelectricenergytexas newspower outagepower plantheattexasweatherercotheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ERCOT
Electricity fluctuations impact ABC13 during newscast... twice
ERCOT asks us to conserve electricity yet again as high temps persist
ERCOT's CEO said they're caught off guard by extreme temps
Adding supply or reducing demand? Best options for TX electric grid
TOP STORIES
Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
Life-saving generator gifted to Pct. 4 deputy hurt in ambush shooting
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Here's the forecast. You're not going to like it, but here it is
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
Show More
Dozens of vases stolen from gravesites at Baytown cemetery, HCSO says
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Man accused for trying to sell counterfeit jerseys, records show
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
2 people drown within 24 hours in the San Jacinto River, police say
More TOP STORIES News