Equusearch volunteers are looking for any sign of a Dickinson teen who's been missing for two weeks.Family members haven't been able to reach 18-year-old Arionna Parham since she left home on May 23.Equusearch volunteers met up Thursday morning at the group's office on FM 517 in Dickinson."I'm beyond worried right now," said Parham's aunt, Betty Dennis.The 60 volunteers searched the area by foot and on ATVs. Parham does suffer from asthma and needs her medication."I don't want to say what I think happened," Dennis said. "'Cause now I feel it in my gut that something ain't right."Dennis said her niece has threatened to run to her mom's house in Dallas in the past, but she's never followed through.She's hoping the search will lead her home soon."Come home. Call us. Let us know something. I'm not mad at you no more. I just want to know that you're okay," Dennis added.