Have you seen him? Equusearch looking for Houston teen last seen May 15

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch is asking for the public's help in finding a Houston teen last seen Thursday, May 15.

Marco Antonio Perez, 18, was last seen in northwest Harris County in the 12000 block of Fallbrook Drive.

It is not known what type of clothing Perez was wearing when he went missing but authorities say he has two distinct features.

The teen is said to have a check-mark scar on his forehead and a skull tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
