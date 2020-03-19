weather school

Equinox: What is it and when does it occur?

By Travis Herzog
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sound the bell! School is in session.

In this edition of the ABC13 Weather School, Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the Equinox. The 2020 vernal, or spring, equinox occurs on Thursday, March 19 at 10:49 p.m. local time in Houston.

This is the earliest equinox in America since 1896!

Watch the video above.

