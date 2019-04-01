The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have announced a new interactive source to help keep the public up to date with current active responses at the ITC facility.
The companies made the announcement two days after two other companies around the facility were placed under shelter-in-place due to elevated levels of benzene.
The source allows you to track the Government's response to the cleanup and shows the locations for air monitoring and water collections, as well as the results of those tests.
There are also photos and explanations of how the agencies are responding.
For more details, click here.
EPA and TCEQ announce interactive map source to track cleanup at ITC facility
TOP STORIES
Show More