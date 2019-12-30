Arts & Entertainment

Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea

Actor Zac Efron attends the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 02, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Zac Efron said he has has "bounced back" after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old "High School Musical" actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, "Killing Zac Efron."



"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.

He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron said. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Police
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Houston Texans will play Buffalo at home in AFC Wildcard
Chick-fil-A worker becomes local celebrity for positive attitude
ABC13's Morning News
Get ready for a cold return
Show More
Man shot to death morning after proposing to girlfriend
NC couple builds 'Lord of the Rings'-themed Airbnb
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
More TOP STORIES News