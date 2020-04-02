Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' is coming back to Houston, and you could get tickets for just $10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston may be embroiled in a COVID-19 lockdown, but as the venerable theater adage goes, "the show must go on." That dramatic phrase is apropos, as Broadway at the Hobby Center announced that single tickets for the stage smash, Hamilton, will go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Performances for the hip-hop mega-hit run June 30-August 9. Tickets will only be available online at Ticketmaster.com. Prices will range from $89 to $229, with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement.

The ever-popular $10 seats will be available for all performances; there will be a lottery for 40 of those seats. (Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.)

For previous Hamilton ticket lotteries, the only way to enter is by downloading "Hamilton-The Official App."

The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before.

If you have the app, notifications will be sent to your phone at approximately 11 a.m., and the purchase window for tickets will be from 11:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winners are notified via email shortly after the lottery closes with a link to purchase the tickets for only $10.

