Arts & Entertainment

Remember that cantina where the world met Han Solo? It's been recreated at Disneyland's new Star Wars land Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Visitors at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can now drink at the famous cantina where Han Solo was first introduced.

We got a look at the famous watering hole that's been recreated as Oga's Cantina in the new land inside Disneyland Park.

In A New Hope, the Mos Eisley Cantina was dimly lit, populated by villainous characters, and droids were forbidden from entering.

In Oga's Cantina, a cheery droid DJ plays upbeat tunes and sings along as servers dish out strange-looking concoctions in blue and pink and red.

Still, it's best to be wary - Disney warns that you'll be drinking among "bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders and weary travelers of all ages."

Oga's Cantina is the only spot in Disneyland that serves alcoholic concoctions - many with names reminiscent of the disreputable, often-violent clientele that supposedly frequents the spot.

Among cocktails is the spicy Bloody Rancor, the foamy Fuzzy Tauntaun and the fruity Jedi Mind Trick.

For beer lovers, there's Gamorrean Ale, Bad Motivator IPA and Spice Runner Hard Cider.

And if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, you might care for a Jabba Juice or a Blurrgfire.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public on Friday, May 31, but reservations are required through June 23.

After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttheme parkdisneygalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News