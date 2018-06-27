ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

XXXTentacion's song 'Sad!' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

A song by the late rapper XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard 100 chart a week after his death.

By ABC7.com staff
A song by the late rapper XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard 100 chart a week after his death.

The song "Sad!" moved from No. 52 to No. 1. That makes it the first posthumous No.1 song for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" back in 1997.

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in an apparent robbery last week in Florida. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rapper's killing.

Eight of his other songs are also on the Hot 100 list. His recent album - called "?'' - jumped from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," jumped to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for XXXTentacion will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestmurdercelebrity deathsmusic newsmusicshooting
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Arrest made in shooting death of XXXTentacion
Large crowd gets rowdy during memorial for XXXTentacion
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News