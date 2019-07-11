Arts & Entertainment

World's first dueling hybrid water coaster coming to Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Splashway Water Park is taking it to another level with its new water coaster that is one of a kind.

The park announced it will debut the world's first dueling hybrid water coaster. It will have three ProSlide innovations all put into one ride.

There will be all sorts of twists and turns, along with a "drop and dive." A competitive element will also be part of the new water coaster.

Riders are required to be at least 42'' tall to partake in this one-of-a-kind coaster.

It is set to debut on July 15.
