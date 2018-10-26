BOUNCE HOUSE

World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend

World's largest bounce house returning to Houston this fall (KTRK)

If you want a chance to bounce non-stop, Big Bounce America is coming to Houston this weekend.

Starting today through Sunday, you can visit the bounce house, which takes up more than 10,000 square feet of space and includes a basketball court, obstacle course, giant slide and of course, a ball pit.

Last year, Eyewitness News got a sneak peak of how two guys from Scotland turned their dream into a gigantic reality.

Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson set out to build this huge bounce house, and they since been taking it for a cross-country tour.

"The big inflatable comes in five sections, so the guys have to roll it out," Craig said. "It's like a big jigsaw basically that you need to get right the first time."

PHOTOS: Step inside the world's biggest bounce house


The duo took two years researching how to create this ultimate inflatable fun zone, and now they are taking the show on the road.

After having the attraction built in Cleveland, Ohio, the castle was loaded onto a truck and sent to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for Big Bounce America's rollout.

This weekend's event will be at the Houston Sportsplex on S. Post Oak Road. It's not sold out yet!

You can go to Big Bounce America's website for ticket information.
