Woman are better poker players then men, dealers say

The best poker faces apparently are found on women.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you know how to play poker?

Poker has always been a male dominated game, but a West Houston poker club is looking to change that.

Prime Social in West Houston hosted an all-female poker training on Wednesday to give novice players a chance to get in on the game.

As it turns out, most dealers say women turn out to be better players than men, especially when it comes to keeping a poker face.

"I prefer to play against men because they're easier to read. Women are tighter players," said dealer Nancy Laster.

You can learn more about Prime Social on its website.

Prime Social is located at 7801 Westheimer Rd., in Houston.

