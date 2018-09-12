Woman are better poker players then men, dealers say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Do you know how to play poker?
Poker has always been a male dominated game, but a West Houston poker club is looking to change that.
Prime Social in West Houston hosted an all-female poker training on Wednesday to give novice players a chance to get in on the game.
As it turns out, most dealers say women turn out to be better players than men, especially when it comes to keeping a poker face.
"I prefer to play against men because they're easier to read. Women are tighter players," said dealer Nancy Laster.
