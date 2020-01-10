houston livestock show and rodeo

From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's the RodeoHouston 2020 concert lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? RodeoHouston has announced its 2020 concert lineup, which will feature 17 star performers.



The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.

Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Marren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBD
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi

Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBD
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan

ABC13 is also getting a sneak peek at one of the best parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: the carnival food.

Officials unveiled some food offerings that will be featured at the rodeo, including Black Gold Truffles, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls and Cheetos Cheese Pickles.

Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.

READ MORE: RodeoHouston lineup leaked again? Calendar appears to show performers

The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers


RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
EMBED More News Videos

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo



Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
EMBED More News Videos

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.



Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record
EMBED More News Videos

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertcelebrityhouston livestock show and rodeofoodrodeo houstonmusiccarnival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Did the RodeoHouston concert lineup just get leaked again?
RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday
Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
Future Mrs. Watt is Rodeo Parade grand marshal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
Officials give preparation advice as severe weather moves in
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Show More
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
Body cam video shows officer save man's life with tourniquet
Bagby Street remodeling construction set to last until 2021
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Alvin Antique center offers acres of unique merchandise
More TOP STORIES News