HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Willem Dafoe enjoying 4th Oscar nomination for van Gogh film

EMBED </>More Videos

Willem Dafoe's Best Actor nomination for playing Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate," is his fourth in a career spanning some 40 years.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Willem Dafoe heads into Oscar Sunday knowing how it all works.

His Best Actor nomination is for playing artist Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate." It's his fourth in a career spanning some 40 years.

The film was co-written and directed by Julian Schnabel, a painter himself.

"It's a movie made by a painter about a painter and it really is about making things, about being an artist, artists' relationship to society," said Dafoe. "But it's really for everyone because it also deals with ways of seeing - new ways of seeing."

Dafoe's "art" has taken him to the Oscars as a nominee three times before: first, for 1987's "Platoon"; then 14 years later for "Shadow Of The Vampire"; and again last year for "The Florida Project."

"There's an ebb and flow to everything," said Dafoe. "Now's a good time and things are busy and I'm happy and I'm finding really interesting things to do and a range of things to do so I'm very lucky right now. But it's not always like that."

But when it is, it sure feels fantastic!

"This is not my life day-to-day. So when it happens, it's very special," said Dafoe. "And it helps with my daily life because I like to work and I like to make movies. So when a movie gets recognized, I don't want to say it's party time but it's a very positive thing. I'm not getting ahead of myself. I'm working right now. I'm happy to be here. I'll show up and I'll enjoy what there is to enjoy."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieaward showshollywood wrap
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
Nominee Kobe Bryant hopes to make Oscars slam dunk
Stephen King's horror film 'It' re-told for new generation
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Jussie Smollett talks music and acting during world tour stop
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Beyonce honors Meghan Markle with a portrait must-have
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
Woman's case involving HPD raid officer dismissed
Lone Star College-Greenspoint given 'all clear' after lockdown
Show More
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Worker accused of $164K alcohol heist on New Year's Eve
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
More News