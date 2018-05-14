ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's how Will Smith landed the lead role in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

EMBED

Will Smith was broke before starring in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (Jordan Strauss)

Will Smith is opening up about how tax troubles with the IRS led him to take his iconic role starring on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' role.

Smith said back in the late 80s, he spent all of the money he earned from the hit song 'Parents Don't Understand.'

He said he didn't pay his taxes and his second album with DJ Jazzy Jeff was a flop.

Smith's girlfriend at the time suggested he hang out around the Arsenio Hall Show studio to meet influential people.

After a few weeks, Smith ended up doing an impromptu audition for TV executives at Quincy Jones' house, and landed a job that launched his acting career.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.
