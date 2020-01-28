Oscars

Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig have all signed on to present at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Tuesday.

"We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies," telecast producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement. "Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience."

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, were previously announced as presenters.

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
