Wife of Texans player featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Haley Kalil, the wife of the Houston Texans offensive tackle Matt Kalil, is featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 26-year-old supermodel is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models.

Haley was the co-winner in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search and appeared in the magazine in 2018 as well.

Haley was Miss Minnesota Teen USA in 2010 and Miss Minnesota USA in 2014. She also finished in the top 20 in the 2014 Miss USA pageant.

Haley and Matt married in 2015 in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Texans signed Matt to a one-year, $7.5 million contract in March. Matt spent his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
