Favorite '80s TV series 'Who's the Boss?' plans return; Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano on board to reprise roles

The favorite '80s comedy 'Who's the Boss?' is set to return to TV with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano on board to reprise their roles.
A favorite sitcom from the 1980s is getting a reboot! Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed that "Who's the Boss?" is coming back to television.

Both Danza and Milano took to social media to share the news of the show's return.


The original series, which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who transitions from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper. His daughter, Samantha, played by Milano, tagged along.

Milano shared on twitter: "I'm so excited! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."


No network has been announced yet for the new show, which is in development at Sony Pictures Television and will be executive produced by Norman Lear.

