Emmy winners 2019: See who won at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- "Fleabag" leaped over formidable competition early in Sunday's Emmy Awards with three awards, including the best comedy actress award and a writing trophy for series star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy "Barry," and the show made history when Billy Porter won the best drama actor award, becoming the first openly gay man to take the honor.
Here's a partial list of nominees and winners:
Drama Series:
WINNER: "Game of Thrones"
"Better Call Saul"; "Bodyguard"; "Killing Eve"; "Ozark"; "Pose"; "Succession"; "This is Us."
Comedy Series:
WINNER: "Fleabag"
"Barry"; "The Good Place"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Russian Doll"; "Schitt's Creek"; "Veep."
Actress, Drama Series:
WINNER: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, "This Is Us."
Actor, Drama Series:
WINNER: Billy Porter, "Pose"
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us."
Supporting Actress, Drama Series:
WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"; Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"; Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"; Maisie Williams "Game of Thrones."
Supporting Actor, Drama Series:
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"; Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"; Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"; Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"; Chris Sullivan, "This is Us."
Variety Talk Series:
WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "The Late Late Show with James Corden"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Variety Sketch Series:
WINNER: "Saturday Night Live'"
"At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Documentary Now!"; "Drunk History"; "I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; "Who Is America?"
Limited Series:
WINNER: "Chernobyl"
"Escape at Dannemora"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "When They See Us"; "Sharp Objects."
Actress, Limited Series or Movie:
WINNER: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"; Joey King, "The Act"; Niecy Nash, "When They See Us."
Television Movie:
WINNER: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"
"Brexit"; "Deadwood"; "King Lear"; "My Dinner with Herve."
Actor, Limited Series or Movie:
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie:
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"; Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"; Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"; John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"; Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us."
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie:
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"; Patricia Clarkson "Sharp Objects"; Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"; Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl."
Reality-Competition Program:
WINNER: "RuPaul's Drag Race"
"The Amazing Race"; "American Ninja Warrior"; "Top Chef"; "The Voice"; "Nailed It."
Actress, Comedy Series:
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me;" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek."
Actor, Comedy Series:
WINNER: Bill Hader, "Barry"
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek."
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:
WINNER: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"; Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"; Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"; Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"; Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Anna Chlumsky, "Veep."
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"; Stephen Root, "Barry"; Henry Winkler, "Barry"; Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Tony Hale, "Veep."
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
WINNER: Luke Kirby "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, "Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, "Veep."
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
WINNER: Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"; Emma Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live."
Guest Actor, Drama Series:
WINNER: Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Michael Angarano, "This Is Us"; Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"; Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"; Kumail Nanjiani "The Twilight Zone"; Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder."
Guest Actress, Drama Series:
WINNER: Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black"; Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"; Phylicia Rashad, "This Is Us"; Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones."
Structured Reality Program:
WINNER: "Queer Eye"
"Antiques Roadshow"; "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"; "Shark Tank"; "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"; "Who Do You Think You Are?"
Unstructured Reality Program:
WINNER: "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell"
"Born This Way"; "Deadliest Catch"; "Life Below Zero"; "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"; "Somebody Feed Phil."
