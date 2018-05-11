ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine available at Houston HEB stores

If you are dreaming of getting a copy of the Newsweek special edition featuring Selena, you need to head to HEB.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you weren't able to get your hands on one of those Selena shopping bags in March, HEB might be able to do you one better: a copy of one red-hot (and now sold out) magazine featuring the late Queen of Tejano.

A special edition of Newsweek devoted entirely to Selena Quintanilla is out this month, but already sold out across online retailers.

The 100-page magazine chronicles the story of Selena's life, love and music, and has been spotted at Houston-area HEB stores.

Our crew found the magazine at the Vintage Park HEB Market in Cypress for $12.99.

HEB website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy
HEB website reportedly crashes from Selena shopping bag frenzy

Stripes stores sell out quick of Selena-themed cups
Stripes sells out of Selena cups in just one day

Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

