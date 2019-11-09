'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery; Vanna White fills in

Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is "resting comfortably" after undergoing emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, the show announced Friday.Sajak's surgery was successful, the show said on Twitter, adding that the 73-year-old host is "looking forward to getting back to work.""Wheel" canceled its Thursday taping in light of Sajak's surgery, but taping resumed Friday with Vanna White filling in for Sajak.The show tweeted out a message of support to Sajak showing the phrase "Get well soon, Pat!" spelled out on its famous puzzle board.Sajak and White have hosted the syndicated version of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 7,000 episodes.