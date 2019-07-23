'American Idol' auditions: How to try out online, in person for next season

The auditions for the next season of "American Idol" are officially underway, and there's still plenty of time for your chance to be on the show.
You can audition online, in person or both.
To audition online, you must first confirm your eligibility through a registration process, and then you can submit an audition video. The video must meet certain requirements. For example, you must sing alone, and you must either sing a capella or with an instrument you are playing (so no background music). You must submit by Nov. 11. Visit American Idol's audition website for a full list of rules and instructions.
To audition in person, come to one of the bus tour stops. You can register ahead of time for one of these dates by visiting American Idol's audition website.
Here's the full list of 2019 stops. The show said that dates and locations are subject to change.
New York, NY - July 23
Mobile, AL - August 20
Macon, GA - August 23
Tallahassee, FL - August 23
Santa Barbara, CA - August 23
Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
Columbia, SC - August 26
Las Vegas, NV - August 26
Waco, TX - August 27
Knoxville, TN - August 29
Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
Raleigh, NC - September 1
Washington, D.C. - September 4
Wichita, KS - September 4
San Jose, CA - September 6
Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
Springfield, IL - September 7
Spokane, WA - September 8
Detroit, MI - September 10
Nashville, TN - September 18
Chicago, IL - September 21
