What to do in Houston this weekend, for $20 or less | Hoodline

White Oak Music Hall. | Photo: Starla W. / Yelp

Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

BLCK Market





Looking for unique gifts this holiday season? Look no further than BLCK Market Houston, where creative vendors and artists set up under one roof once a month. Come hungry -- there will be more than 10 food vendors on-site.

When: Friday, December 14, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline St.
Admission: $2
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trancesend: Chapter 12 featuring Alex M.O.R.P.H.





Make the season bright with a performance from DJ Alex M.O.R.P.H. The German producer and legendary electronic dance pioneer will anchor the Trancesend show.
When: Friday, December 14, 9 p.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Figure: Bloodbath Tour with Megalodon





Hear live music for just 10 bucks. Known for his heavy bass sounds, Figure, aka Josh Gard, will hit the stage with special guest Megalodon for one night only.

When: Friday, December 14, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 15, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label presents Walker & Royce





Can't sit still? Continue to stand -- and dance -- on Sunday while experiencing the work of house music duo Walker & Royce.

When: Sunday, December 16, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
