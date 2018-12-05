What to do in Houston this week, for $20 or less

Sly (Maarmouz)

Champagne Drip & Um.. at Houston Underground

Brownies & Lemonade ft. Valentino Khan, Krane, & Cray

"This Holiday" Day Party

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these five ideas for what to do in Houston this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---First, The Landmark River Oaks Theatre is hosting a showing of Sly (Marmouz) on Thursday. The Iranian film has won awards at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival and 2018 Fajr International Film Festival.The Persian-language, English-subtitled film follows fictional politician Ghodrat-Allah Samadi, who wants to become a member of the Iranian parliament but has a reputation for recklessness and taking arbitrary action.Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.$15Next, EDM artists Champagne Drip and Um are performing a concert on Friday at the Houston Underground. The event, organized by concert producers and promoters Good Vibes Presents, is open to ages 18 and over.Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.$15 (General Admission)Then, EDM producers Brownies and Lemonade bring their tour to town to play a show on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. Valentino Khan Krane and Cray B&L All Stars are playing in support. The show is open to ages 18 and over.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$15Lastly, the Belvedere lounge is hosting a holiday day party on Sunday afternoon. A ticket includes live music by DJ Sean Panda and singalong Christmas carols. Cocktails from the venue and Louisiana-style cuisine by Kesha B will be available for purchase.Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-8 p.m.Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310$10