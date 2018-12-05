What to do in Houston this week, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Sly (Maarmouz)
First, The Landmark River Oaks Theatre is hosting a showing of Sly (Marmouz) on Thursday. The Iranian film has won awards at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival and 2018 Fajr International Film Festival.
The Persian-language, English-subtitled film follows fictional politician Ghodrat-Allah Samadi, who wants to become a member of the Iranian parliament but has a reputation for recklessness and taking arbitrary action.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Champagne Drip & Um.. at Houston Underground
Next, EDM artists Champagne Drip and Um are performing a concert on Friday at the Houston Underground. The event, organized by concert producers and promoters Good Vibes Presents, is open to ages 18 and over.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brownies & Lemonade ft. Valentino Khan, Krane, & Cray
Photo: Stereo Live/Yelp
Then, EDM producers Brownies and Lemonade bring their tour to town to play a show on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. Valentino Khan Krane and Cray B&L All Stars are playing in support. The show is open to ages 18 and over.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"This Holiday" Day Party
Lastly, the Belvedere lounge is hosting a holiday day party on Sunday afternoon. A ticket includes live music by DJ Sean Panda and singalong Christmas carols. Cocktails from the venue and Louisiana-style cuisine by Kesha B will be available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets