What to do in Houston this week, for $20 or less

Brownies and Lemonade at Stereo Live | Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these five ideas for what to do in Houston this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

---

Sly (Maarmouz)





First, The Landmark River Oaks Theatre is hosting a showing of Sly (Marmouz) on Thursday. The Iranian film has won awards at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival and 2018 Fajr International Film Festival.

The Persian-language, English-subtitled film follows fictional politician Ghodrat-Allah Samadi, who wants to become a member of the Iranian parliament but has a reputation for recklessness and taking arbitrary action.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Champagne Drip & Um.. at Houston Underground




Next, EDM artists Champagne Drip and Um are performing a concert on Friday at the Houston Underground. The event, organized by concert producers and promoters Good Vibes Presents, is open to ages 18 and over.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.

Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brownies & Lemonade ft. Valentino Khan, Krane, & Cray



Photo: Stereo Live/Yelp

Then, EDM producers Brownies and Lemonade bring their tour to town to play a show on Saturday at Stereo Live Houston. Valentino Khan Krane and Cray B&L All Stars are playing in support. The show is open to ages 18 and over.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"This Holiday" Day Party





Lastly, the Belvedere lounge is hosting a holiday day party on Sunday afternoon. A ticket includes live music by DJ Sean Panda and singalong Christmas carols. Cocktails from the venue and Louisiana-style cuisine by Kesha B will be available for purchase.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
