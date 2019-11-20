movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodmovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
These changes could affect your commute well into 2020
Houston Food Bank tossed nearly 2M pounds of contaminated food
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Fan who lost 100 lbs. asks Astros star to re-do photo
Show More
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet
Increasing Gulf winds and clouds as rain chances return
The Turducken is the ultimate Thanksgiving centerpiece
ABC13 turns 65!
More TOP STORIES News